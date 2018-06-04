Rajinikanth Attempts Damage Control As Cauvery Comments Wash Out Kaala After the results of the Karnataka assembly elections were announced last month, Rajinikanth reportedly said whichever government comes to power, Karnataka should release Cauvery waters.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Rajinikanth has a great fan following in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru and Kolar. (File) Karnataka: Actor Rajinikanth today approached the Karnataka High Court seeking the release of his film "Kaala" in Karnataka, where his remarks on the release of Cauvery waters have hugely upset the film fraternity. The superstar's latest offering is slated to be released across the country on Thursday. But in Karnataka, the Film Chambers of Commerce has banned it.



KFCC president Sa Ra Govindu has admitted that the actor's statement on Cauvery was responsible for the move. "



After the results of the Karnataka assembly elections were announced last month, Rajinikanth reportedly said whichever government comes to power, Karnataka should release Cauvery waters.



Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had responded by asking



Rajinikanth has a great fan following in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru and Kolar, where there is a considerable Tamil population. But the 67-year-old actor's comments on the Cauvery issue have often made him the target of pro-Kannada organisations.



Today, fellow actor-politician from Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan, who met Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to discuss the Cauvery issue, appeared to distance himself from the controversy over the movie. "I did not discuss movies. That's for the film chambers in both states to sort out," he said, adding that the issue of water sharing was "more important than movies ".



He was, however, criticised for not broaching the topic with the Chief Minister. Critics pointed out that Rajinikanth had written a letter to help Kamal Haasan when his Vishwaroopam ran into trouble in January 2013.



