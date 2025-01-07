Here's How Amitabh Bachchan Kept Filming <i>Kaala Patthar</i>, Despite...

Kaala Patthar was not a typical commercial success. But recently during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, a contestant revealed an incident from the sets that left everyone even more impressed with Amitabh Bachchan's dedication to his craft.



The contestant, Kaushalendra Pratap Singh told the audience, how contaminated water was sprayed on the actor for a scene. It severely impacted his health, but Bachchan continued to shoot despite of it.



He did not take a break, and this was a true testament to his resilience and sheer dedication towards his craft.



The contestant belongs to Dhanbad, Jharkhand. He works as a mediator between the government and coal miners.

Precisely how the conversation led to Amitabh Bachchan's role in the 1979 release, where he essayed the character of a mine worker.



The contestant mentioned, "Speaking of coal, I remember that you shot for Kaala Patthar after the Jharia Chasnala disaster, an incident that still resonates with many."



He further revealed that the unfortunate incident had taken place because of a dam burst. He added, that the legendary actor's father, the late Harivansh Rai Bachchan had even mentioned this incident in his book—In the Afternoon of Time: An Autobiography.



This action drama was produced and directed by Yash Chopra, and was based on a true story of a mining tragedy—the Chasnala mining disaster.

The coal mining explosion and flooding disaster had taken place on December 27, 1975 in the Chasnala neighborhood of Dhanbad, Jharkand. It had killed 375 miners, and was considered the worst tragedy in India's mining history.

The story was written by the ace duo Salim-Javed. The other cast members included Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Prem Chopra, and Parikshit Sahni.

Sanjeev Kumar and Poonam Dhillon had guest appearances