Kamal Haasan Meets HD Kumaraswamy, Cauvery On Agenda

The two leaders had met last month when Mr Kumaraswamy invited Mr Haasan to attend his oath ceremony in Bengaluru.
"There should be no politics over the Cauvery verdict. My meeting is towards that. There should be no trace of violence in protests, but shouldn't stop protests," Mr Haasan told reporters before the meeting today.
The 63-year-old, who says he counts Rajinikanth among his friends, also said, "I differ from Rajini on protests... I am a disciple of Gandhi, I learnt protests from him whom I have not seen."
Mr Kumaraswamy's predecessor Siddaramaiah, who led the Congress government in the state, had persistently refused to release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu despite orders from the Supreme Court, arguing that his state had none to spare.
CommentsMr Kumaraswamy's response to Rajinikanth's plea had indicated that his stand would not be very different.
"It is only if there is water in Karnataka that it is possible to give water," Mr Kumaraswamy had said. "I invite Rajinikanth to come here and look at the situation of our dams, the position of our farmers... If after you see that, you still say you want water, let us discuss it."