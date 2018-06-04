Kamal Haasan Meets HD Kumaraswamy, Cauvery On Agenda The two leaders met last month when HD Kumaraswamy invited Kamaal Haasan to attend his oath ceremony in Bengaluru. Today they are expected to discuss the contentious issue of Cauvery water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan said there should be no politics over the Cauvery verdict. (File photograph) Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan is meeting Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today to discuss the contentious Cauvery water and several other issues. The division of Cauvery waters is one of the key points of conflict between Mr Haasan's state, Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Karnataka and his fellow actor-politician Rajinikanth had asked Mr Kumaraswamy to do right by Tamil Nadu after he came to power last month. Mr Haasan, who has also been vocal on the Cauvery issue, however, was seen as taking the first step today.



The two leaders had met last month when Mr Kumaraswamy invited Mr Haasan to attend his oath ceremony in Bengaluru.



"There should be no politics over the Cauvery verdict. My meeting is towards that. There should be no trace of violence in protests, but shouldn't stop protests," Mr Haasan told reporters before the meeting today.



The 63-year-old, who says he counts Rajinikanth among his friends, also said, "I differ from Rajini on protests... I am a disciple of Gandhi, I learnt protests from him whom I have not seen."



Mr Kumaraswamy's predecessor Siddaramaiah, who led the Congress government in the state, had persistently refused to release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu despite orders from the Supreme Court, arguing that his state had none to spare.



Mr Kumaraswamy's response to Rajinikanth's plea had indicated that his stand would not be very different.



"It is only if there is water in Karnataka that it is possible to give water," Mr Kumaraswamy had said. "I invite Rajinikanth to come here and look at the situation of our dams, the position of our farmers... If after you see that, you still say you want water, let us discuss it."



