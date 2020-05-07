Rajesh Khatter's Comment On Son Ishaan's 'No Regrets' Selfies Is Dad Goals

Ishaan Khatter shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ishaankhatter )

Ishaan Khatter, who was last seen in the 2018 film Dhadak, took a couple of selfies on Thursday and he has "no regrets" about it. The actor even posted the colourful and monochrome pictures of himself on his social media profile and left his fans in awe. However, it is the actor's father Rajesh Khattar's comment on his post that grabbed our attention. Mr Khatter loved Ishaan's pictures and asked him to take selfies more often. Sharing the pictures, Ishaan wrote: "Took a selfie...or two. No regrets" and within an hour, Rajesh Khatter commented: "If that is the result, take them more often." Pure dad goals, right? Ishaan is Rajesh Khatter's son with his first wife Neelima Azeem.

Other than Rajesh Khattar, Ishaan's A Suitable Boy co-star Vijay Varma and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also dropped comments on his post. While Vijay wrote: "Looking good, dear," Zoya Akhtar just used a heart emoticon in her comment.

Ishaan Khatter's mom Neelima Azeem was previously married to actor Pankaj Kapur. Shahid Kapoor is Neelima Azeem's son with Pankaj Kapur. Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem divorced in 2001, after which he married Vandana Sajnani. The couple welcomed their son Vanraj Krishna last year.

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter made his debut as a lead role in the industry with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Cloud. He then featured in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. The actor has signed Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, co-starring Tabu. He will also share screen space with Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli, in which they will play a romantic couple. The film will be directed by Maqbool Khan and it will be jointly produced by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra.