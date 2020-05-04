Rajesh Khattar's Son, Born Last Year, Makes Instagram Debut With Adorable Pics

Rajesh Khattar introduced his son Vanraj Krishna (courtesy rajesh_khattar )

Highlights Rajesh Khattar is also actor Ishaan Khatter's father

Vanraj was born to Rajesh Khattar and Vandana Sanjini last year

The couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Sunday

Actor couple Rajesh Khattar and Vandana Sajnani, whose son Vanraj Krishna was born three months premature last year, introduced the little one on Instagram on their 12th wedding anniversary on Sunday. Rajesh Khattar, who is also Ishaan Khatter's father, shared glimpses of baby Vanraj with himself and also Vandana, along with a message on the little one's behalf: "Hello everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people) Dad says world is going through trying times but this too shall pass and for us children, you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe and thank all of you for this promise. Stay home and keep us safe. Happy anniversary, mom-dad. Though your 12th but it's a special one as your first with me."

Ishaan Khatter was born to Rajesh Khattar and his first wife Neelima Azeem in 1995. Neelima Azeem was previously married to Pankaj Kapur. Shahid Kapoor is Neelima Azeem's son with Pankaj Kapur. Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem divorced in 2001 - he married Vandana Sajnani in 2008.

Take a look at baby Vanraj's introduction post here:

In August last year, Mr Khattar revealed that Vandana Sajnani, now 44, faced complications during child birth. She was initially pregnant with twins but she lost one of her babies during pregnancy. Speaking to Bombay Times, Rajesh Khattar had said: "The situation was such that we needed to go in for immediate delivery to save the other baby. Thus, our son was born three months before he was due. Vandana's surgery did not go smoothly and she took a long time to heal; also, our baby was put in NICU (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) and was there for two-and-a-half months. The mother and son struggled throughout the journey, and finally, our little Krishna arrived home on Janmashtami. This is the most beautiful gift bestowed on us by the gods."

Vandana Sajnani is a theatre artiste and TV actress. Rajesh Khattar is known for starring in TV shows such as Beyhadh and Bepannaah. He's also featured in films such as Don, Don 2, Race 2 and Action Jackson.