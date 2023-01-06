Sushmita Sen's Fam-Jam Pic Also Features Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen with family. (courtesy: rajeevsen9)

Rajeev Sen, who is the brother of former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, has shared a new set of images of the family on Instagram. These pictures are going viral on Instagram as Sushmita Sen's former boyfriend Rohman Shawl and Charu Asopa, Rajeev's estranged wife are also seen making an appearance at the event and have posed with family. In the image, Rohman is holding Rajeev and Charu's baby daughter Ziana in his arms. The event saw the family dressed in their traditional best, with Sushmita Sen stepping out in a saree with her daughters Renee and Alisah. Rohman, a model, and Sushmita Sen broke up last year but have continued to remain close friends. Rohman has also been spotted hanging out with Sushmita, Renee and Alisah several times over the past few months. Meanwhile, Charu and Rajeev have often made headlines for their tumultuous relationship.

In another post, Rajeev Sen shared an image of his father with three of his grandchildren Renee, Alisah, and Ziana Sen. Rajeev captioned it as, "Baba with his three grandchildren."

Sharing the news of their breakup, Sushmita posted an image of the two and wrote: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations."

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Sushmita Sen celebrated her father's birthday with a special post and a series of throwback images. In the caption, she wrote: “Love, kindness, courage & empathy…the four chambers of a balanced heart. Here's to the one who epitomises it. Happy Birthday Baba…” Replying to the post, Charu said: “Happy bday to the most amazing person I know. I wish every girl gets a father-in-law like him. #worldsbestfatherinlaw. Love you baba you are the best.”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of Aarya.