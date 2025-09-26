Rajat Bedi, Ranked 954 Until Last Week, Enters IMDb's 10 Most Popular Indian Stars List

Rajat Bedi, who recently returned to the Hindi entertainment industry and made his web series debut with The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, has secured the ninth spot on IMDb India's list of popular celebrities. Earlier, he was ranked 954th.

What's Happening

IMDb India announced the update on X (formerly Twitter) with a post that featured his picture.

The text on the picture read, "IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities, determined by fans always."

The caption read, "#RajatBedi ranks #9 from #954 for his portrayal of Jaraj Saxena in The Ba***ds of Bollywood."



Background

Aryan Khan, who directed the series, also climbed the charts, moving to the sixth position from his earlier 87th. IMDb India posted his photo with the caption: "#AryanKhan ranks #6 from #87 as the director of The Ba*ds of Bollywood streaming on @NetflixIndia."

Meanwhile, female leads Anya Singh and Sahher Bambba took the top two positions. Lakshya ranked fourth, and Raghav Juyal stood at twelfth.

Rajat also shared a picture with Aryan Khan on Instagram, where the two posed together. Rajat had his arm around Aryan's shoulder.

Posting the photo, Rajat wrote: "When God sends you an angel, this is what he looks like."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which began streaming on Netflix on September 18, follows the story of an ambitious outsider (played by Lakshya) navigating the glamour and challenges of the Hindi film industry. The series also stars Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Anya Singh, and Sahher Bambba, along with special cameos.

Rajat Bedi made his film debut with 2001 Do Hazaar Ek in 1998. Over the years, he has appeared in shows such as Humrahi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Aahat. His film credits include Koi Mil Gaya, Rakht, Khamoshh Khauff Ki Raat, and Rocky - The Rebel, among others.