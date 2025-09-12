Raj Kundra Breaks Silence On Rs 60-Crore Fraud Allegations: "Let's Just Wait And Watch"

Raj Kundra has finally responded to the ongoing Rs 60-crore fraud allegations levelled against him by Deepak Kothari, a sixty-year-old businessman. The Mehar actor reiterated that he has done nothing wrong and hopes that the truth will eventually come to light.

What's Happening

Raj Kundra was recently in Delhi to promote his Punjabi debut film, Mehar.

When asked about the current allegations against him and Shilpa Shetty regarding duping Deepak Kothari of Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal, Raj Kundra responded calmly.

He told India Today, "Let's just wait and watch because that's life for you, and we have not said anything about it because we know we haven't done anything wrong. The truth will come out eventually. We've never done anything wrong in life, and we never will."

Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police for questioning in connection with a Rs 60 crore cheating case.

Businessman Deepak Kothari alleged that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra took the amount to expand their business.

Shilpa Shetty had apparently given a guarantee in writing in April 2016 but resigned as director of the firm just months later.

In A Nutshell

Raj Kundra has finally responded to the Rs 60-crore fraud allegation involving Shilpa Shetty. The actor said that they have refrained from making any statements so far and hopes that the truth will come out.

