<i>"Role Chahiye?"</i>: Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Trolls Troll Asking Him To Make 'Adult Movies'

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, has reacted sharply to a troll on X who made a comment about 'adult movies' on his latest post.

Amid the ongoing Rs 60-crore fraud case registered against the couple, Raj wrote a long note on X on Thursday, stating: "I didn't bend. I didn't bribe. And that's when masks fell off."

He added, "Some misused their positions thinking they could break me, but they forget Waheguru di shakti is above every worldly power. I stand rooted in truth, with Sach da Asra. Now ask yourself... where do you stand?" Take a look at the post here:

I didn't bend. I didn't bribe. And that's when masks fell off. Some misused their positions thinking they could break me but they forget Waheguru di shakti is above every worldly power. I stand rooted in truth, with Sach da Asra. Now ask yourself… where do you stand? — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) December 4, 2025

Soon after, a user commented on his post saying, "Bhai jao yaar, naya adult movies, series wagairah banao, (Go and make some new adult movies or series.)” referring to Kundra's past controversies related to adult content production.

Kundra did not ignore the remark. Instead, he replied with a sharp one-liner: "Role chahiye aapko? (Do you need a role)" Take a look at the comment here:



Raj Kundra was arrested in 2021 for allegedly producing and distributing adult content via mobile apps. He served two months in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. In December 2022, the Supreme Court granted him anticipatory bail after he was named in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

At present, Raj Kundra and his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, are facing another legal case. The Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is investigating the couple in connection with a Rs 60-crore cheating and fraud complaint filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services.