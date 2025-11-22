Shilpa Shetty's 16th Marriage Anniversary Post For Raj Kundra Comes With A Twist: "Still Spinning In Love"

Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her 16th wedding anniversary with Raj Kundra. The actress took to Instagram to share a funny video of their celebrations.

The Anniversary Post

Shilpa shared a hilarious video where Raj casually asks if they should step out since it's their anniversary. Shilpa perks up instantly, all set to go out and celebrate. However, there's a twist.

Raj opens the main door, and as the couple steps outside, he starts twirling Shilpa right there. Shilpa is left bemused as she playfully hits him, before the two share a hug.

The caption read, "Happy Sweet 16 to US... still spinning in love, still choosing each other. Here's to always and forever. Happy Anniversary."

When Raj Kundra Asked Shilpa Shetty To Prioritise Their Relationship

Raj Kundra recently opened up about telling his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, to prioritise their relationship.

Highlighting how children will grow up and move away, he spoke about giving equal importance to the bond shared between two individuals, beyond their roles as parents.

Raj told FilmyGyan, "Shilpa and I, we're very particular. We have our Friday night date nights where husband and wife go out, and the kids say, 'Where are you going?' I say, now it's mummy's turn, beta. And I always tell Shilpa that Indian parents tend to prioritise kids a bit too much."

Furthermore, he added, "Aur main sabko bolna chahta hu. It's really important that if you are in love, aapke bachche toh ek din bade hoke nikal jayenge, shaadi karke nikal jayenge. By then, you will realise hum itna unke upar concentrate kar rahe the ki jo aapas ka rishta hai, that has melted away. Bahut zaruri hai to prioritise your partner first. (And I want to tell everyone this - it's really important that if you are in love, your children will grow up one day, get married, and leave. By then, you will realise that while you were so focused on them, the relationship between you two has faded away. It's very important to prioritise your partner first. Kids are a priority, but you must prioritise your relationship too.)"

About Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra

Shilpa and Raj got engaged in February 2009 and got married in November the same year. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2012, and their daughter, born through surrogacy, in February 2020.