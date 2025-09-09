Raj Kundra Pledges <i>Mehar</i> 2nd Week Collection For Punjab Flood Relief Amid 60-Crore Fraud Allegation

Amid controversy surrounding a Rs 60-crore fraud case, Raj Kundra's Punjabi debut film, Mehar, was released in theatres On September 5, 2025. Raj Kundra took to Instagram to share a video revealing that the film has raised Rs 50 lakhs so far, and he pledged to donate this amount to help Punjab flood victims.

Raj Kundra has now pledged the second week's collection of his Punjabi debut film, Mehar, to aid those severely affected by the floods caused by the monsoon rains.

This announcement comes amid his ongoing Rs 60-crore fraud allegation case.

Sharing a video, Raj Kundra wrote, “Last Friday was just the beginning. We raised Rs 50 lakhs through Mehar! This week, on my 50th birthday, let's beat that number together. I commit my second Friday box office completely to Punjab flood relief. This will be validated transparently. I'm doing my part; now it's your turn. Let cinema become your sewa for Punjab. Thank you, @officialswarntehna ji.”

Penning the same sentiment in Punjabi, his post continued, “Pichhle Friday sirf shuruaat si. Aisi Rs 50 lakhs raise kita Mehar raahi! Eh, Friday, mere 50th birthday te, asi oh number nu cross kariye. Main apna second Friday box office poora Punjab flood relief lai commit karda haan eh transparently validate hovega. Main apna farz nibha reha haan, hun tuhadi vaar ae. Cinema nu apni sewa banao Punjab lai. #CinemaIntoSewa #MeharMovement #RabMeharKare #50thBirthdayWithSewa.”

Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police for questioning in connection with a Rs 60 crore cheating case.

Deepak Kothari, a sixty-year-old businessman, lodged a complaint against the couple, accusing them of duping him of Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.

He alleged that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra took the amount to expand their business.

Shilpa Shetty had apparently given him a guarantee in writing in April 2016, but just months later, she resigned as director of the firm.

About Mehar

Mehar is the moving story of Karamjit, a man from rural Punjab struggling to reclaim his lost dignity as a father, husband and son. Life may have broken him, but with quiet determination, he rises again to prove his worth to his family.

