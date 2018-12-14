Raj Kapoor Fondly Remembered By Granddaughters Karisma, Riddhima On 94th Birth Anniversary

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture with Raj Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

On legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's 94th birth anniversary, his granddaughters Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered their dadaji in emotional posts. Karisma, who is also an actress, shared a black and white photo of herself as a child with grandfather Raj Kapoor and cherished her old memories. In the million dollar picture, Karisma, dressed in an Indian outfit, can be seen hugging Raj Kapoor. "Forever," Karisma captioned her post, adding a heart emoticon. The 44-year-old actress is the daughter of Raj Kapoor's elder son Randhir Kapoor, who is married to veteran actress Babita. Apart from Karisma, Randhir Kapoor and Babita are parents to actress Kareena Kapoor.

Here's Karisma's heartfelt post for dadajiRaj Kapoor.

Riddhima, daughter of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, dug out a cute photo of herself with Raj Kapoor. The post also features her brother Ranbir Kapoor as a baby.

Screenshot of Riddhima's Instagram stories Raj Kapoor was born in 1924 in Peshawar to Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Devi Kapoor. His brothers were late actors Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. Raj Kapoor married Krishna Raj Kapoor in 1946. Actors Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor are their three sons and Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain are the couple's two daughters. Krishna Raj Kapoor died in October this year.

Actor Anil Kapoor remembered Raj Kapoor with an old video of the late actor. "They say you don't cherish a moment until it becomes a memory. Today, on Raj uncle's birth anniversary, I can recall so many such moments..." read an excerpt from Anil Kapoor's post. Anil Kapoor's father Surinder Kapoor was Raj Kapoor's father Prithviraj Kapoor's first cousin.

The iconic RK Studio in Mumbai was also set up by Raj Kapoor in 1948. The Kapoors recently decided to sell off.