Kareena Kapoor Has Little Info On RK Studio Sale. 'If That's What's Decided, So Be It,' She Says

Kareena Kapoor at Lakme Fashion Week

Highlights We have all grown up walking around in those corridors: Kareena "I think it's probably something that the family has decided," she added The RK Studio was founded by Raj Kapoor in 1948

"I don't know how far what is actually happening. I think it's probably something that the family has decided," Kareena Kapoor told news agency IANS, when being asked about her family's decision to sell off the iconic RK Studio, set up by her grandfather Raj Kapoor in 1948. Over the weekend, Rishi Kapoor confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that the family has decided to sell off the studio "taking the larger picture into account." On the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week, Kareena said, "I don't know how far what is actually happening. In fact, I have been quite under the weather and I haven't even met my father in the last four or five days. But of course, we have all grown up walking around in those corridors."

"I think it's probably something that the family has decided, so it's up to my father, his brothers and up to them... If that's what they have decided, so be it," she added.

The RK Studio in Mumbai's Chembur was founded and named after late actor Raj Kapoor. Last year in September, a massive fire broke out at the studio, leaving a part gutted.

2017 September 16th. Gutted by a devastating inferno. Scars shall remain but will build a state of the art studio. pic.twitter.com/MyKKCfhgBr — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2017

A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films,is tragic for all. Fire took it away — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017

Of the decision to sell it off, Rishi Kapoor told Mumbai Mirror, "The investment in rebuilding the studio would just not have yielded sufficient revenue to keep it going. Believe me, we had to take the larger picture into account and take a level-headed decision."

Advertisement

"Even before the fire, for years RK Studio had become a huge white elephant, toting up losses. The few bookings we would get from films, TV serials and ad shoots would expect free parking space, air-conditioning and discounts," he added.

After Raj Kapoor's death, his elder son Randhir Kapoor (Kareena's father) took over the studio. 1948's Aag was the first film to have been produced by RK Films. Barsaat, starring Nargis and Raj Kapoor, was the production house's second venture.

1950.RK Studios stage No:1 being readied for Dusserah inauguration with the film Awara. Dream sequence was to be shot pic.twitter.com/340cf8bAJP — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2017

Awaara, Boot Polish, Shri 420, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Prem Rog and Ram Teri Ganga Maili are also some of the films released under RK Films banner.

(With IANS inputs)