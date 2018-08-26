The Kapoors Are Selling Off R K Studio. Rishi Kapoor Says It Was 'Totting Up Losses'

A major part of R K Studio was gutted in a fire last year

Rishi Kapoor confirmed that the iconic RK Studio, set up by Raj Kapoor in 1948, is up for sale, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. Speaking to the publication, the veteran actor revealed that while the Kapoors are an "emotional" lot, their decision to put up the family heirloom for sale was guided by practicality. "The investment in rebuilding the studio would just not have yielded sufficient revenue to keep it going. Believe me, we had to take the larger picture into account and take a level-headed decision," he told Mumbai Mirror. In September last year, a massive fire broke out at Mumbai's iconic R K Studio, located in the suburbs of Chembur, destroying the ground floor of the construction.

2017 September 16th. Gutted by a devastating inferno. Scars shall remain but will build a state of the art studio. pic.twitter.com/MyKKCfhgBr — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2017

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Rishi Kapoor said R K Studio may have retained its name and glory but lost its popularity, which in turn was raking in losses, making it difficult for the Kapoors to maintain the studio. "Even before the fire, for years R. K. Studio had become a huge white elephant, toting up losses. The few bookings we would get from films, TV serials and ad shoots would expect free parking space, air-conditioning and discounts," Mumbai Mirror quoted him as saying.

Mumbai Mirror reports that the Kapoors have appointed a negotiator to strike deals with builders and developers. Rishi Kapoor said the conclusion was arrived at after a consultation meeting with his brothers and sisters - Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain - and of course their mother - Krishna Raj Kapoor. "We brothers are strongly bonded. But who knows about our children and grand-children? What if differences crop up in the next generation? The studio would only end up in litigation as so many industrial and textile estates have," Rishi Kapoor added.

1950.RK Studios stage No:1 being readied for Dusserah inauguration with the film Awara. Dream sequence was to be shot pic.twitter.com/340cf8bAJP — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2017

When asked if son Ranbir Kapoor would be willing to renovate the studio, this is what Mr Kapoor said: "If he has the money, let him buy it from us then. But seriously, that's a silly question. It's Ranbir's time to concentrate on his career, Sanju has validated him as a commercially successful actor."

In September last year, a fire was detected to have spread out to the rest of the studio from the electrical wing on the ground floor, destroying priceless memorabilia nestled in the studio. Rishi Kapoor, who directed Aa Ab Laut Chalen under the production brand based in R K Studio - R K Films, had mourned the loss on Twitter:

A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films,is tragic for all. Fire took it away — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017

R K Studio was headlined by Raj Kapoor and was taken over by his son Randhir Kapoor after the iconic actor's death in 1988. 1948's Aag was the first film to have been produced by the studio with the next being Barsaat in 1949, starring Nargis and Raj Kapoor. Awaara, Shri 420, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Ram Teri Ganga Maili are also some of the films released by R K Films.