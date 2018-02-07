Raid Star Ajay Devgn: 'Staying Relevant In The Industry Is A Constant Struggle' Ajay Devgn's Raid also stars Ileana D'Cruz

Ajay Devgn at the trailer launch of Raid. New Delhi: Highlights Ajay Devgn will star as an Income Tax Officer in Raid The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz Ajay Devgn was last seen in Golmaal Again Raid in Mumbai, Ajay Devgn said, "It is difficult to stay relevant in industry. You just cannot take things easily. You have to work hard for it and if you achieve something, it doesn't mean it will last with you forever. You have to keep struggling and be where you are and try to move forward till you can because there will be point where you will start moving backwards," reports news agency IANS.



Ajay Devgn has given remarkable performances in super hit films like Singham and Drishyam and he will now star in Raid, which is set in 1981 and is based on one of the longest Income Tax raids in India. In the film, Ajay Devgn features as Amay Patnaik - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax of Lucknow - who takes on the powerful corrupt people in the society.



Of Raid, which also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Ajay Devgn said, "I don't know about the benchmark or perception that this movie might create, but the real struggle with film was that the character is very heroic but real at the same time. We tried to keep it real even with the punchlines. It doesn't feel you're watching a movie. The challenge was to follow the character as realistically as possible."



Ajay Devgn added: "Especially during 1980s' era, when the environment wasn't good, it was not easy. I am sure Ritesh Shah and Rajkumar Gupta can tell you incidents when Income Tax Officers were brutally murdered. They use to go through a very hard time."







Ajay Devgn also revealed that the makers of the film interacted with real Income Tax Officers to establish the part.



Not only Ajay revealed details about the film but he also shared some tips on paying taxes. "I am sure people will cuss me later for saying this, but the film is right on the point, where it says that you should be fair about tax. If you earn, then pay the tax. Sometimes the fault lies on both the sides, tax payer and government, but both should be fair about it," IANS quoted Ajay Devgn as saying.



Ajay Devgn is the star of films such as Bol Bachchan, the Singham series, Drishyam, Shivaay, Baadshaho and Omkara. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. The film was a super hit and crossed the 200 crore mark at the box office. Ajay Devgn also has Total Dhamaal with Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Aamir Khan in the pipeline.



Raid will hit the screens on March 16.



(With inputs from IANS)



