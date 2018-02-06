Raid Trailer: Ajay Devgn Is The Deadliest Taxman You've Seen Ajay Devgns's Raid is based on the 1981's longest IT-raid in Lucknow

Share EMAIL PRINT Ajay Devgn in Raid (Image Courtesy - YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Ajay Devgn plays Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Lucknow Set in 1981, the film is based on the longest IT-raid held in Lucknow Ajay and Ileana D'Cruz have teamed up again after Baadshaho Raid, which many of us had been waiting for from the time when Gangaajal (2003) released. He shared the trailer of his forthcoming film on Twitter, "Heroes don't always come in uniform. Here's the #RaidTrailer ... in cinemas on 16th March." The 48-year-old actor also revealed the details about his role in the film on Twitter, along with the first look poster: "Meet Amay Patnaik - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Lucknow. #RaidTrailer out at 11.30 AM. Stay tuned!" The trailer of the film begins with Ajay's symbolic tap on the door announcing his visit ahead of an IT-raid.



Watch the trailer of Raid here:







Earlier this morning, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also shared the first look poster of the film along with other details, "Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla... First look poster of #Raid... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak... Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta... 16 March 2018 release," he wrote on Twitter.



Ajay Devgn's Raid joins the recent wave of social dramas like PadMan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Set in 1981, the film is based on one of the longest Income Tax raids in India. In the film, Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax of Lucknow takes on the powerful corrupt people in the society.



Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film has been written by Ritesh Shah, who has given hits like Pink and Airlift. Ajay and Ileana have teamed up together for the second time after Baadshaho. The film is scheduled to release on March 16.



Ajay Devgn was last seen in Rohit Shetty-directed Golmaal Again, also starring Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.



Ajay Devgn is back with that intense glare and a power-packed script for his next film, which many of us had been waiting for from the time when(2003) released. He shared the trailer of his forthcoming film on Twitter, "Heroes don't always come in uniform. Here's the #RaidTrailer ... in cinemas on 16th March." The 48-year-old actor also revealed the details about his role in the film on Twitter, along with the first look poster: "Meet Amay Patnaik - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Lucknow. #RaidTrailer out at 11.30 AM. Stay tuned!" The trailer of the film begins with Ajay's symbolic tap on the door announcing his visit ahead of an IT-raid.Watch the trailer ofhere:Earlier this morning, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also shared the first look poster of the film along with other details, "Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla... First look poster of #Raid... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak... Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta... 16 March 2018 release," he wrote on Twitter.Ajay Devgn'sjoins the recent wave of social dramas like. Set in 1981, the film is based on one of the longest Income Tax raids in India. In the film, Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax of Lucknow takes on the powerful corrupt people in the society. Actress Ileana D'Cruz will be seen as Ajay's wife in the film, which also features actor Saurabh Shukla in a poignant role. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film has been written by Ritesh Shah, who has given hits likeand. Ajay and Ileana have teamed up together for the second time after. The film is scheduled to release on March 16.Ajay Devgn was last seen in Rohit Shetty-directed, also starring Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.