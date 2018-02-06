Raid Trailer: Ajay Devgn Is The Deadliest Taxman You've Seen

Ajay Devgn is back with that intense glare and a power-packed script for his next film Raid, which many of us had been waiting for from the time when Gangaajal (2003) released. He shared the trailer of his forthcoming film on Twitter, "Heroes don't always come in uniform. Here's the #RaidTrailer ... in cinemas on 16th March." The 48-year-old actor also revealed the details about his role in the film on Twitter, along with the first look poster: "Meet Amay Patnaik - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Lucknow. #RaidTrailer out at 11.30 AM. Stay tuned!" The trailer of the film begins with Ajay's symbolic tap on the door announcing his visit ahead of an IT-raid.
Earlier this morning, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also shared the first look poster of the film along with other details, "Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla... First look poster of #Raid... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak... Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta... 16 March 2018 release," he wrote on Twitter.
Ajay Devgn's Raid joins the recent wave of social dramas like PadMan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Set in 1981, the film is based on one of the longest Income Tax raids in India. In the film, Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax of Lucknow takes on the powerful corrupt people in the society. Actress Ileana D'Cruz will be seen as Ajay's wife in the film, which also features actor Saurabh Shukla in a poignant role.
Ajay Devgn was last seen in Rohit Shetty-directed Golmaal Again, also starring Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.