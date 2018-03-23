Raid Box Office Collection Day 7: No Hichki For Ajay Devgn, He Gets Second Highest Week 1 Of 2018

Raid has an EXCELLENT Week 1... SECOND HIGHEST Week 1 of 2018... Weekend 2 will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr, Tue 5.76 cr, Wed 5.36 cr, Thu 4.66 cr. Total: Rs 63.05 cr. India biz. TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Week biz... 1. #Padmavaat Rs 166.50 cr [9 days; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Note: Hindi Tamil Telugu. 2. #Raid Rs 63.05 cr 3. #PadMan Rs 62.87 cr 4. #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS Rs 45.94 cr 5. #Pari Rs 22.75 cr India biz.

