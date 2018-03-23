Raid Box Office Collection Day 7: No Hichki For Ajay Devgn, He Gets Second Highest Week 1 Of 2018

Raid Box Office Collection Day 7: In a week, Raid has managed to collect over Rs 63 crores

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 23, 2018 17:53 IST
Raid Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn in a still from the film (courtesy YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Raid has scored over Rs 63 crores in a week
  2. "Excellent," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh
  3. Raid records the second highest opening week collections of 2018
Ajay Devgn's Raid has indeed been joined by Rani Mukerji's Hichki but ahead of that, the movie delivered a great performance at the box office. In a week, Raid has managed to collect over Rs 63 crores and in doing so, has taken the second position on the list of movies with highest opening week collections in 2018, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Raid has an EXCELLENT Week 1... SECOND HIGHEST Week 1 of 2018... Weekend 2 will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr, Tue 5.76 cr, Wed 5.36 cr, Thu 4.66 cr. Total: Rs 63.05 cr. India biz," he shared Raid's box office report card on Instagram.

According to Mr Adarsh, "Padmaavat" holds the top spot on the list of films with highest first week collections with an ambitious Rs 166 crores. Next is Raid, like he said and the there's Akshay Kumar's PadMan on the third spot with Rs 62.87 crores. The fourth and fifth spots have been occupied by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Anushka Sharma's Pari with Rs 45.94 crores and Rs 22.75 crores respectively.
 


Raid opened to great reviews last week, when Ajay Devgn's performance as a Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax was particularly appreciated. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Ajay Devgn's brooding presence, which shores up film, is reminiscent of the actor's Najaayaz and Zakhm days. Saurabh Shukla is brilliant as the cynical politician who does not abandon his defiant stance even when the chips are hopelessly down. Together, the two actors give Raid its heft."

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, it is based on the true story of the longest Income Tax raid in the history of India and marks Ajay Devgn's first movie after Golmaal Again, which released last year.
 

