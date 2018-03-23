Raid Box Office Collection Day 7: No Hichki For Ajay Devgn, He Gets Second Highest Week 1 Of 2018

Highlights
- Raid has scored over Rs 63 crores in a week
- "Excellent," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh
- Raid records the second highest opening week collections of 2018
According to Mr Adarsh, "Padmaavat" holds the top spot on the list of films with highest first week collections with an ambitious Rs 166 crores. Next is Raid, like he said and the there's Akshay Kumar's PadMan on the third spot with Rs 62.87 crores. The fourth and fifth spots have been occupied by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Anushka Sharma's Pari with Rs 45.94 crores and Rs 22.75 crores respectively.
Raid has an EXCELLENT Week 1... SECOND HIGHEST Week 1 of 2018... Weekend 2 will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr, Tue 5.76 cr, Wed 5.36 cr, Thu 4.66 cr. Total: Rs 63.05 cr. India biz. TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Week biz... 1. #Padmavaat Rs 166.50 cr [9 days; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Note: Hindi Tamil Telugu. 2. #Raid Rs 63.05 cr 3. #PadMan Rs 62.87 cr 4. #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS Rs 45.94 cr 5. #Pari Rs 22.75 cr India biz.
Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, it is based on the true story of the longest Income Tax raid in the history of India and marks Ajay Devgn's first movie after Golmaal Again, which released last year.