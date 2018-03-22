Raid Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's Film Is Almost At 60 Crores

Ajay Devgn's new film Raid is about to complete a week on Friday and is also about to cross the 60 crore mark. In six days, Raid has raked in Rs 58.39 crores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie opened to a decent box office collection of Rs 10 crores on Day 1 and delivered a brilliant performance over the weekend. Raid scored Rs 13.86 crores and Rs 17.11 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Sunday's record is when Ajay Devgn's film fetched the highest single-day collections. Raid may have passed the essential test on Monday, there's a consistent dip in its weekday figures. "Raid is eyeing an impressive Week 1 total," Mr Adarsh had tweeted earlier.
Raid is Ajay Devgn's first film after last year's Golmaal Again and casts the actor as a Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax of Lucknow. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, it is based on the true story of the longest Income Tax raid in the history of India. Ahead of the film's release, Ajay had told NDTV: "Yes, it's a true story. It's based on a true character. In the 80s, it was so scary that people used to find dead bodies of these officers in drains. They are not supposed to even tell their family where they are going to conduct a raid."
In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Ajay Devgn's brooding presence, which shores up film, is reminiscent of the actor's Najaayaz and Zakhm days. Saurabh Shukla is brilliant as the cynical politician who does not abandon his defiant stance even when the chips are hopelessly down. Together, the two actors give Raid its heft."
Raid will be joined by Rani Mukerji's Hichki at the theatres tomorrow.