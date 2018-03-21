Raid Box Office Collection Day 5: At 53 Crore, Ajay Devgn's Film Is Set For 'Impressive' Week 1

Raid Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film has collected Rs 53.03 crore

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 21, 2018 16:21 IST
Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz in Raid (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Raid passed the crucial Monday test with Rs 6.26 crore
  2. The overseas business of Raid has also been 'wonderful'
  3. Saurabh Shukla plays a corrupt politician in Raid
Ajay Devgn's Raid has earned over Rs 50 crore at the box office, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In five days, the film has collected Rs 53.03 crore and on Tuesday, it earned Rs 5.76 crore. Raid passed the crucial Monday test with Rs 6.26 crore. Mr Adarsh stated that Raid is 'eyeing an impressive' Week 1. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik, an honest income tax official. "Raid maintains the momentum... crosses Rs 50 crore-mark. Is eyeing an impressive Week 1. Total... Friday Rs 10.04 crore, Saturday 13.86 crore, Sunday 17.11 crore, Monday 6.26 crore, Tue 5.76 crore. Total: Rs 53.03 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Here's how much Ajay Devgn's Raid has earned at the box office. (The overseas business of Raid has also been 'wonderful,' Mr Adarsh had said).
 

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 3.5 stars to the film. "Ajay Devgn's brooding presence, which shores up film, is reminiscent of the actor's Najaayaz and Zakhm days. Saurabh Shukla is brilliant as the cynical politician who does not abandon his defiant stance even when the chips are hopelessly down. Together, the two actors give Raid its heft. Raid delivers riveting fare without resorting to too many standard Bollywood tics," he wrote. Saurabh Shukla plays a corrupt politician in the film while Ileana D'Cruz stars as Ajay Devgn's wife.

Ahead of the film's release, Ajay Devgn screened Raid for wife Kajol and son Yug. Their review:
 

Raid is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who has earlier made films like No One Killed Jessica and Ghanchakkar.

This Friday, Rani Mukerji's Hichki hits the screens.
 

