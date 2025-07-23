Tiger Hide, Assets Of Rs 6 Crore Found After Raid On Madhya Pradesh Officer

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has raided the properties of Tribal Welfare Department's deputy commissioner Jagdish Prasad Sarvate in three cities and found assets worth Rs 6.75 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

A tiger hide was also recovered during the searches, they said.

The action was taken following a complaint of corruption and disproportionate assets against Sarvate, who holds an additional charge of the Tribal Welfare Department office in Sagar district.

EOW teams conducted searches at his official and private residences in Jabalpur, a house and flat in Bhopal, and the official residence in Sagar, a press release said.

A case was registered against him under sections 13 (1)(B) and 13(2) (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added.

The documents related to movable and immovable assets, household inventories, jewellery, cash and bank and insurance documents are being scrutinised, the release said.

As of now, assets worth Rs 6.75 crore, including 56 bottles of expensive liquor and wine worth Rs 1,08,740, a car and two wheelers have come to light, the official said.

He was also found to possess 17 fixed assets worth Rs 3.17 crore, Rs 8.35 lakh in cash, houses, a flat each in Bhopal and Jabalpur and household items over Rs 43 lakh.

A 5 feet 5 inch long and 5 feet 3 inch wide tiger hide was recovered from Sarvate's ancestral house in the Adhartal area of Jabalpur on Wednesday. It was seized by the forest department.

Anirudh Majumdar, senior scientist at the State Forest Research Institute, confirmed that it was a tiger hide, the release said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)