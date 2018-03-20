Raid Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Passes Monday Test, Inches Towards 50 Crore

Highlights
- Raid got the second biggest weekend of 2018
- On Monday, Ajay Devgn's film earned Rs 6.26 crore
- Raid is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta
Here's the box office report of Raid.
#Raid is SUPER-STRONG on Mon... An indicator that the film will sustain very well on weekdays... Current trending suggests 64 cr [+/-] Week 1, which is EXCELLENT for a non-masala film... Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr. Total: 47.27 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2018
The overseas business of Raid has also been 'wonderful.' Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here.
#Raid may not be an Overseas-friendly genre/film, yet has done WONDERFUL biz in its opening weekend... Collects $ 1.8 million [ 11.74 cr] till Sun [18 March 2018].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2018
In Raid, Ajay Devgn plays Amay Patnaik, an honest income tax official.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Raid 3.5 stars out of 5. "Director Raj Kumar Gupta regains some of his mojo in Raid, a gripping search-and-seizure procedural boosted by its focused intensity and the commendably restrained performances from Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla. Raid delivers riveting fare without resorting to too many standard Bollywood tics," he wrote.
My review of Raid:-— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) March 15, 2018
Loved it. Laughed, clapped and wanted to take Amma home with me !
Yugs review:-
I learnt about income tax!
Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho co-star Ileana D'Cruz plays his wife in Raid.