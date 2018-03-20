Raid Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Passes Monday Test, Inches Towards 50 Crore

Raid Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film has earned Rs 47.27 crore

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 20, 2018 15:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Raid Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Passes Monday Test, Inches Towards 50 Crore

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz in Raid (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Raid got the second biggest weekend of 2018
  2. On Monday, Ajay Devgn's film earned Rs 6.26 crore
  3. Raid is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta
Ajay Devgn's Raid has earned Rs 47.27 crore at the box office, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which released on Friday, remained 'super-strong' on Monday and the weekday business is also expected to be 'well.' Mr Adarsh predicts a business of Rs 64 crore for Raid by the end of this week. On Monday, Ajay Devgn's film earned Rs 6.26 crore and over the weekend, it collected Rs 22 crore. After "Padmaavat," Raid got the second biggest weekend of 2018. "#Raid is SUPER-STRONG on Monday... An indicator that the film will sustain very well on weekdays... Current trending suggests Rs 64 crore [+/-] Week 1, which is EXCELLENT for a non-masala film... Friday 10.04 crore, Saturday 13.86 crore, Sunday 17.11 crore, Monday 6.26 crore. Total: Rs 47.27 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Here's the box office report of Raid.
 

The overseas business of Raid has also been 'wonderful.' Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here.
 

In Raid, Ajay Devgn plays Amay Patnaik, an honest income tax official.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Raid 3.5 stars out of 5. "Director Raj Kumar Gupta regains some of his mojo in Raid, a gripping search-and-seizure procedural boosted by its focused intensity and the commendably restrained performances from Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla. Raid delivers riveting fare without resorting to too many standard Bollywood tics," he wrote.

Comments
Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol and son Yug also reviewed the film for the actor.
 

Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho co-star Ileana D'Cruz plays his wife in Raid.
 

Trending

raidraid box office collectionAjay Devgn

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................