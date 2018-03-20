Raid Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Passes Monday Test, Inches Towards 50 Crore

Highlights Raid got the second biggest weekend of 2018 On Monday, Ajay Devgn's film earned Rs 6.26 crore Raid is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta

#Raid is SUPER-STRONG on Mon... An indicator that the film will sustain very well on weekdays... Current trending suggests 64 cr [+/-] Week 1, which is EXCELLENT for a non-masala film... Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr. Total: 47.27 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2018

#Raid may not be an Overseas-friendly genre/film, yet has done WONDERFUL biz in its opening weekend... Collects $ 1.8 million [ 11.74 cr] till Sun [18 March 2018]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2018

My review of Raid:-

Loved it. Laughed, clapped and wanted to take Amma home with me !

Yugs review:-

I learnt about income tax! — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) March 15, 2018