Raid Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Film Gets Second Biggest Weekend Of 2018 With 41 Crore

Raid Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film has so far earned Rs 41.01 crore

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 19, 2018 16:51 IST
Ajay Devgn in Raid (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Raid has got the second-highest opening weekend this year
  2. Raid also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla
  3. Raid stars Ajay Devgn as an honest income tax officer
Ajay Devgn's Raid 'witnessed solid growth' over the weekend and added over Rs 20 crore to its total collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. Raid opened to positive reviews on Friday and the film's current total now stands at Rs 41.01 crore. Ajay Devgn's film has got the second-highest opening weekend this year after Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat," Mr Adarsh tweeted. "#Raid gets a THUMBS UP from audiences... Witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Saturday + Sunday... Strong word of mouth helps multiply numbers, after a mediocre start on Friday morning... Emerges SECOND HIGHEST WEEKEND of 2018... Friday 10.04 crore, Saturday 13.86 crore, Sunday 17.11 crore. Total: Rs 41.01 crore. India biz," he wrote.

Here's how much Raid has earned at the box office.
 
 

Raid is based on real life income tax raids conducted in the Eighties. Ajay Devgn plays Amay Patnaik, an honest income tax official. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Raid 3.5 stars out of 5. "Ajay Devgn's brooding presence, which shores up film, is reminiscent of the actor's Najaayaz and Zakhm days. Raid delivers riveting fare without resorting to too many standard Bollywood tics," he wrote.

Ahead of the film's release, Ajay Devgn had screened Raid for his wife Kajol, son Yug and other family members. Both Kajol and Yug reviewed the film.

Here's their verdict.
 

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, with whom Ajay Devgn co-starred in Baadshaho, plays his wife. Saurabh Shukla stars as a corrupt politician in Raid.
 

