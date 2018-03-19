Raid Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Film Gets Second Biggest Weekend Of 2018 With 41 Crore

Highlights
- Raid has got the second-highest opening weekend this year
- Raid also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla
- Raid stars Ajay Devgn as an honest income tax officer
Here's how much Raid has earned at the box office.
#Raid gets a THUMBS UP from audiences... Witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Sat + Sun... Strong word of mouth helps multiply numbers, after a mediocre start on Fri morning... Emerges SECOND HIGHEST WEEKEND of 2018... Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr. Total: 41.01 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018
Opening Weekend biz...
1. #Padmavaat 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
2. #Raid 41.01 cr
3. #PadMan 40.05 cr
4. #SonuKeTituKiSweety#SKTKS 26.57 cr
5. #Pari 15.34 cr
India biz.
Raid is based on real life income tax raids conducted in the Eighties. Ajay Devgn plays Amay Patnaik, an honest income tax official. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Raid 3.5 stars out of 5. "Ajay Devgn's brooding presence, which shores up film, is reminiscent of the actor's Najaayaz and Zakhm days. Raid delivers riveting fare without resorting to too many standard Bollywood tics," he wrote.
Ahead of the film's release, Ajay Devgn had screened Raid for his wife Kajol, son Yug and other family members. Both Kajol and Yug reviewed the film.
My review of Raid:-— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) March 15, 2018
Loved it. Laughed, clapped and wanted to take Amma home with me !
Yugs review:-
I learnt about income tax!
Actress Ileana D'Cruz, with whom Ajay Devgn co-starred in Baadshaho, plays his wife. Saurabh Shukla stars as a corrupt politician in Raid.