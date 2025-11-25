Subhash Ghai On How Dharmendra Never Hiked His Fee Despite Blockbusters: "He Never Went After Money"

Veteran actor Dharmendra's death has left a deep void in the film fraternity, as colleagues and friends recall fond memories shared with the He-Man of Bollywood. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai went down memory lane and remembered how, despite delivering blockbusters, Dharmendra never hiked his fee.

On Making Krodhi With Dharmendra

Subhash Ghai recalled that when he approached Dharmendra for Krodhi, the actor came on board both as an actor and a producer.

Speaking to Filmfare, Ghai said, "I remember when I narrated the script of Krodhi to him for the first time at his house. He instantly said that not only would he act in it, but he would also produce it under his banner. I was speechless. He never went after money, only after a good role. He never increased his fee even after any blockbuster film. We knew him as a big child and respected him deeply."

He continued, "I learnt from him that daily physical exercise and living with laughter are essential. During the shoot of Krodhi, he had a fever, but after seeing a tough scene ahead, he asked me to give him one hour. He started exercising on set and then shot till late in the evening."

Dharmendra's Last Rites

Dharmendra died just days before his 90th birthday. The news came shortly after the actor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital following complaints of breathlessness. He was discharged on November 12 to continue treatment at home.

Dharmendra's last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium. The ceremony was attended by family members, including his wives Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha, and Ahana Deol.

Several celebrities came to pay their respects to the Bollywood legend, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Shah Rukh Khan. Politicians across party lines - such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta - also condoled his death on social media.

