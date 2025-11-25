Viral Again: When Dharmendra Was Left Blushing After Hema Malini's Graceful Performance On Stage

Veteran actor Dharmendra's death has left the entire country mourning. Popularly known as the "He-Man of Bollywood", Dharmendra took his last breath on Monday at his Mumbai home. He is survived by his wife, Hema Malini, and kids - Sunny, Bobby, Vijayta, Ajeeta, Esha and Ahana.

As the fans and family members mourn Dharmendra's death, an old video of the actor enjoying Hema Malini's dance performance has resurfaced online. The viral clip is from a dance reality show, which the couple attended as guests. They were also joined by Dharmendra's sons from his first marriage - Sunny and Bobby.

Hema Malini was seen dancing to the song Tune O Rangeele from the 1981 movie Kudrat. Dharmendra, sitting in the audience, was seen enjoying the graceful performance and clapping for his wife.

Watch the full video here:

Dharmendra died just days before his 90th birthday. The news came days after the actor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after he complained of breathlessness. He was discharged on November 12 to continue his treatment at home.

Dharmendra's last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium. It was attended by family members, including wives Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha, and Ahana Deol.

Several celebrities came to pay their respects to the Bollywood legend, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Shah Rukh Khan. Politicians across party lines, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, also condoled his death on social media.

Dharmendra's legacy spans over six decades, with more than 300 films to his credit. His final film, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, is set to release on December 25, 2025.