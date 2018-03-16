Ajay Devgn's Raid, Reviewed By Wife Kajol And Son Yug Kajol's Raid review said It was seven-year-old Yug who was most enriched by the experience

Raid opened to good reviews on Friday Raid, which released today. Ajay organised a family-special preview in Mumbai on Thursday Raid, as the name suggests, is about an income tax raid with Ajay cast as a tenacious taxman. Read Kajol and Yug's reviews:

My review of Raid:-

Loved it. Laughed, clapped and wanted to take Amma home with me !

Yugs review:-

I learnt about income tax!

. — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) March 15, 2018



Here are pictures of the family watching Raid together. Kajol and Ajay's teen daughter Nysa is away studying in Singapore (something that has been tough for Kajol but tougher for Ajay, the actress said this week).

Ajay Devgn watching Raid with his family

Raid . Saibal Chatterjee, reviewing the film for NDTV, gave it 3.5 stars and singled out for praise the performances of Ajay Devgn as income tax official Amay Patnaik and Saurabh Shukla as the crooked politician he raids. "Devgn's brooding presence, which shores up film, is reminiscent of the actor's Najaayaz and Zakhm days. Shukla is brilliant as the cynical politician who does not abandon his defiant stance even when the chips are hopelessly down. Together, the two actors give Raid its heft," writes Mr Chatterjee.



Raid, directed by Rajkumar Gupta, is based on real life income tax raids conducted in the Eighties. Ileana D'Cruz, last seen with Ajay Devgn in Baadshaho, plays his wife here.





