Raid Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Shows 'Wonderful Growth.' Earns Over Rs 23 Crore

#Raid shows a WONDERFUL 38.04% GROWTH on Day 2... Strong word of mouth is resulting in enhanced footfalls and BO numbers... Biz on Sun should be SUPER-STRONG too... Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr. Total: 23.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2018

TOP 5 2018 - Opening Day

1 #Padmaavat 19 cr

Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed 24 cr

2 #PadMan 10.26 cr

3 #Raid 10.04 cr

4 #SonuKeTituKiSweety 6.42 cr

5 #Pari 4.36 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2018

After an ordinary start in morning shows, #Raid jumped post noon onwards... Evening/night shows saw super growth... A double digit start for a non-masala, realistic film is heartening... Strong word of mouth should boost numbers on Sat and Sun... Fri 10.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2018

My review of Raid:-

Loved it. Laughed, clapped and wanted to take Amma home with me !

Yugs review:-

I learnt about income tax!

— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) March 15, 2018