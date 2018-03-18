Raid Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Shows 'Wonderful Growth.' Earns Over Rs 23 Crore

Highlights
- Ajay Devgn's Raid collected Rs 13.86 crore on Saturday
- Sunday business is expected to be 'strong' too
- Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla are also part of Raid
Here's how much Ajay Devgn Raided at the box office.
#Raid shows a WONDERFUL 38.04% GROWTH on Day 2... Strong word of mouth is resulting in enhanced footfalls and BO numbers... Biz on Sun should be SUPER-STRONG too... Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr. Total: 23.90 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2018
Raid got third-highest opening on Friday, after Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" and Akshay Kumar's PadMan. "After an ordinary start in morning shows, Raid jumped post noon onwards. Evening ad night shows saw super growth," Mr Adarsh tweeted.
TOP 5 2018 - Opening Day— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2018
1 #Padmaavat 19 cr
Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed 24 cr
2 #PadMan 10.26 cr
3 #Raid 10.04 cr
4 #SonuKeTituKiSweety 6.42 cr
5 #Pari 4.36 cr
India biz.
After an ordinary start in morning shows, #Raid jumped post noon onwards... Evening/night shows saw super growth... A double digit start for a non-masala, realistic film is heartening... Strong word of mouth should boost numbers on Sat and Sun... Fri 10.04 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2018
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Raid 3.5 stars out of 5. "Ajay Devgn's brooding presence, which shores up film, is reminiscent of the actor's Najaayaz and Zakhm days. Raid delivers riveting fare without resorting to too many standard Bollywood tics," he wrote.
On Thursday, Ajay Devgn had screened Raid for wife Kajol, their son Yug, mother-in-law Tanuja and sister-in-law Tanishaa. Both Kajol and Yug reviewed for the film.
My review of Raid:-— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) March 15, 2018
Loved it. Laughed, clapped and wanted to take Amma home with me !
Yugs review:-
I learnt about income tax!
Actress Ileana D'Cruz plays Ajay Devgn's wife in Raidwhile Saurabh Shukla stars as a politician.