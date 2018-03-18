Raid Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Shows 'Wonderful Growth.' Earns Over Rs 23 Crore

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 18, 2018 13:22 IST
Ajay Devgn in Raid (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ajay Devgn's Raid collected Rs 13.86 crore on Saturday
  2. Sunday business is expected to be 'strong' too
  3. Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla are also part of Raid
Ajay Devgn's Raid, which opened to positive reviews on Friday, has collected over Rs 23 crore at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The film showed a 'wonderful growth' on Day 2 and the Sunday business is expected to be 'strong' too. Raid, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is based on real life income tax raids conducted in the Eighties. Ajay Devgn plays an honest and strict income tax official Amay Patnaik. The film has earned Rs 23.9 crore at the box office. "Raid shows a WONDERFUL 38.04% GROWTH on Day 2... Strong word of mouth is resulting in enhanced footfalls and BO numbers... Biz on Sun should be SUPER-STRONG too... Friday 10.04 crore, Saturday 13.86 crore. Total: Rs 23.90 cr. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Here's how much Ajay Devgn Raided at the box office.
 

Raid got third-highest opening on Friday, after Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" and Akshay Kumar's PadMan. "After an ordinary start in morning shows, Raid jumped post noon onwards. Evening ad night shows saw super growth," Mr Adarsh tweeted.
 
 

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Raid 3.5 stars out of 5. "Ajay Devgn's brooding presence, which shores up film, is reminiscent of the actor's Najaayaz and Zakhm days. Raid delivers riveting fare without resorting to too many standard Bollywood tics," he wrote.

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn had screened Raid for wife Kajol, their son Yug, mother-in-law Tanuja and sister-in-law Tanishaa. Both Kajol and Yug reviewed for the film.

Actress Ileana D'Cruz plays Ajay Devgn's wife in Raidwhile Saurabh Shukla stars as a politician.
 

