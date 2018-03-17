Raid Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Gets Third Highest Opening, Collects 10 Crore

Highlights
- Ajay Devgn's film opened across 3,400 screens
- Raid is based on the true incident of the longest raid in Indian history
- The film's business is expected to grow over the weekend
After an ordinary start in morning shows, #Raid jumped post noon onwards... Evening/night shows saw super growth... A double digit start for a non-masala, realistic film is heartening... Strong word of mouth should boost numbers on Sat and Sun... Fri 10.04 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2018
Raid, which opened across 3,400 screens in India, also got the third highest opening for 2018:
TOP 5 2018 - Opening Day— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2018
1 #Padmaavat 19 cr
Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed 24 cr
2 #PadMan10.26 cr
3 #Raid10.04 cr
4 #SonuKeTituKiSweety 6.42 cr
5 #Pari 4.36 cr
India biz.
In Raid, Ajay Devgn plays the role of Amay Patnaik, the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax of Lucknow, who is known to be a strict and honest officer, who aims to recover as much black money as possible. Amay Patnaik, who has been "transferred 49 times in seven years" in his quest to uphold the law, is fearless and one should clearly not mess with him. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee reviewed Raid for NDTV and wrote: "Ajay Devgn's brooding presence, which shores up film, is reminiscent of the actor's Najaayaz and Zakhm days." He gave the film 3.5 stars out of five.
My review of Raid:-— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) March 15, 2018
Loved it. Laughed, clapped and wanted to take Amma home with me !
Yugs review:-
I learnt about income tax!
Raid is inspired by a real life event of the longest raid in Indian history.