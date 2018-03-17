Raid Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Gets Third Highest Opening, Collects 10 Crore

Raid Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's film opened to fair reviews on Friday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 17, 2018 13:55 IST
Ajay Devgn in Raid. (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh)

Highlights

  1. Ajay Devgn's film opened across 3,400 screens
  2. Raid is based on the true incident of the longest raid in Indian history
  3. The film's business is expected to grow over the weekend
Ajay Devgn film Raided Rs 10 crore from the ticket windows on the opening day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Ajay Devgn's film, which opened to fair reviews on Friday, collected Rs 10.04 crore on Day 1 and the film's business is expected to grow over the weekend. "After an ordinary start in morning shows, Raid jumped post noon onwards. Evening ad night shows saw super growth. A double digit start for a non-masala, realistic film is heartening. Strong word of mouth should boost numbers on Saturday and Sunday," tweeted Taran Adarsh. The Raj Kumar Gupta-directed film also stars Ileana D'Cruz.
 

Raid, which opened across 3,400 screens in India, also got the third highest opening for 2018:
 

In Raid, Ajay Devgn plays the role of Amay Patnaik, the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax of Lucknow, who is known to be a strict and honest officer, who aims to recover as much black money as possible. Amay Patnaik, who has been "transferred 49 times in seven years" in his quest to uphold the law, is fearless and one should clearly not mess with him. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee reviewed Raid for NDTV and wrote: "Ajay Devgn's brooding presence, which shores up film, is reminiscent of the actor's Najaayaz and Zakhm days." He gave the film 3.5 stars out of five.

Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol and their seven-year-old son Yug also reviewed the film. Kajol tweeted that she "Loved it" and she "laughed and clapped" but it was Yug's review which made us go ROFL. "I learnt about income tax," Kajol tweeted on Yug's behalf.
 

Raid is inspired by a real life event of the longest raid in Indian history.

