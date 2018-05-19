Race 3 Vs Lust Stories: 'Can't Compete With Salman Khan's Film,' Says Karan Johar Karan Johar said that Salman Khan is the 'big master of mainstream cinema'

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karan Johar at an event to launch the trailer of Lust Stories in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Both, Race 3 and Lust Stories, will release on June 15 Have no right to compete with the magnitude of Salman: Karan Johar Race 3 will open in theatres while Lust Stories will release on Netflix Lust Stories, in which Karan Johar is one of the four directors, is all set to release on June 15 but the 45-year-old filmmaker said that it cannot compete with Race 3, starring Salman Khan, which also hits the screens on the same day. At an event to launch Lust Stories could overpower Race 3, the filmmaker said, "Of course not. Salman Khan is on a different platform. He is the big master of mainstream cinema. We don't have that ability to fight with Salman or Race 3. We are actually very happy four filmmakers who have made a tiny little film for which we are grateful to Netflix."IANS quoted him as saying.



Karan Johar also said that Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza, is going to be a humongous film. "It's a franchise film and its totally different film into totally different syntax. We are not competing with him," he said at the event.



Lust Stories is a collection of four short stories, one each directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap. The movie features Radhika Apte, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Akash Thosar and Bhumi Pednekar and will release on Netflix.



and ahs an ensemble cast. The film's trailer has already created a buzz on the Internet. Apart from Salman Khan, the action-thriller features Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. This time the movie will be directed by Remo D'Souza instead of Abbas-Mastan. At the trailer launch of Race 3, Salman Khan revealed that he had asked for certain changes in the script to make it more appealing. He said, "Race 3 script was offered to me two years ago but I didn't think I fit in the genre. I asked Ramesh Taurani to make some changes because I didn't fit in that genre. Once that was done, I thought it would be actually a lot of fun to do this film."



Meanwhile, we know one person who will buy a ticket for



(With inputs from IANS)



Anthology film, in which Karan Johar is one of the four directors, is all set to release on June 15 but the 45-year-old filmmaker said that it cannot compete with, starring Salman Khan, which also hits the screens on the same day. At an event to launch the trailer of Lust Stories, Karan Johar was asked ifcould overpower, the filmmaker said, "Of course not. Salman Khan is on a different platform. He is the big master of mainstream cinema. We don't have that ability to fight with Salman or. We are actually very happy four filmmakers who have made a tiny little film for which we are grateful to Netflix."IANS quoted him as saying.Karan Johar also said that, directed by Remo D'Souza, is going to be a humongous film. "It's a franchise film and its totally different film into totally different syntax. We are not competing with him," he said at the event.is a collection of four short stories, one each directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap. The movie features Radhika Apte, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Akash Thosar and Bhumi Pednekar and will release on Netflix. Race 3 is also scheduled to hit the screens on June 15 and ahs an ensemble cast. The film's trailer has already created a buzz on the Internet. Apart from Salman Khan, the action-thriller features Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. This time the movie will be directed by Remo D'Souza instead of Abbas-Mastan. At the trailer launch of, Salman Khan revealed that he had asked for certain changes in the script to make it more appealing. He said, "script was offered to me two years ago but I didn't think I fit in the genre. I asked Ramesh Taurani to make some changes because I didn't fit in that genre. Once that was done, I thought it would be actually a lot of fun to do this film." Meanwhile, we know one person who will buy a ticket for Race 3 on June 15 and that's Karan Johar, he said so at the event on Friday night.(With inputs from IANS) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter