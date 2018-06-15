Race 3: Anand Ahuja Chips In With Special Bio For Anil Kapoor

Highlights
- Anand Ahuja joined promotional duties of Race 3
- He shared a photo of Anil Kapoor and added a bio for the actor
- "Cannot, will not wait to see it," wrote Anand
Just few days before Race 3, Anil Kapoor told NDTV that he asked Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor to concentrate on his film now please. "When I left home today, I told both of them that enough is enough! Now just concentrate on Race 3, it's your fathers turn now. (Laughs). As Salman says this is an action musical bonanza and it's Eid around the corner, it's a festive time. We hope people go with their family and enjoy the film," Anil said in an interview, after which, we spotted these on the Kapoor kids' social media accounts.
Anil Kapoor returns to the Race franchise for the third time and another Race regular - Jacqueline Fernandez - joins the cast with him. Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan to play the lead while Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala are also part of Team Race 3, which is headlined by Remo D'Souza as the director.
Have you booked your tickets for Race 3 yet? If not, race to the theatres quickly!