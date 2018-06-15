Race 3: Anand Ahuja Chips In With Special Bio For Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor in a still from Race 3 (courtesy anandahuja)

Looks like Anil Kapoor's reminder - that it's his "turn now" - to be helped with promotional duties for, have been taken seriously by the Kapoor kids and also Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja . On the morning ofday, Anand shared Instagram stories writing how excited he is about Anil Kapoor's new film and that he "Cannot, will not wait to see it." On his Instagram stories, Anand reminded his Instafam of the amount of swag that you should expect from Anil Kapoor's character in the movie as he shared a stills from, featuring his father-in-law. As a post on Instagram, he added a special bio of sorts for Mr Kapoor and wrote: "Old enough to know better, young enough to not give a f***!" Well, that's a good one, Anand!



Just few days before Race 3, Anil Kapoor told NDTV that he asked Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor to concentrate on his film now please. "When I left home today, I told both of them that enough is enough! Now just concentrate on Race 3, it's your fathers turn now. (Laughs). As Salman says this is an action musical bonanza and it's Eid around the corner, it's a festive time. We hope people go with their family and enjoy the film," Anil said in an interview, after which, we spotted these on the Kapoor kids' social media accounts.



#Race3ThisEid A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Jun 14, 2018 at 5:42am PDT



Anil Kapoor returns to the Race franchise for the third time and another Race regular - Jacqueline Fernandez - joins the cast with him. Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan to play the lead while Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala are also part of Team Race 3, which is headlined by Remo D'Souza as the director.



Have you booked your tickets for Race 3 yet? If not, race to the theatres quickly!



