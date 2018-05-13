Raazi Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt's Film Continues Its 'Splendid Run.' Earns Over Rs 18 Crore

Alia Bhatt's new film Raazi, which opened to positive reviews on Friday, is already a hit at the box office. In just two day, Raazi has earned over Rs 18 crore and in the opening weekend, the film is expected to cross Rs 31 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. Raazi, a spy drama, 'witnessed 50 per cent growth' on Day 2 and added Rs 11.30 crore more to its overall collections. On Friday, the film had earned Rs 7.53 crore and current total now stands at Rs 18.83 crore. "Raazi continues its splendid run. Witnesses 50.07 % growth on Saturday. The super-strong word of mouth is translating into super-solid business. Expected to collect Rs 31 crore+ in its opening weekend. Friday Rs 7.53 crore, Saturday 11.30 crore. Total: Rs 18.83 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.
Highlights
Take a look at Raazi's box office report here.
#Raazi continues its SPLENDID RUN... Witnesses 50.07% growth on Sat... The SUPER-STRONG word of mouth is translating into SUPER-SOLID biz... Expected to collect 31 cr+ in its opening weekend... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr. Total: 18.83 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2018
CommentsIn his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Alia Bhatt's Raazi 3 stars out of 5. "The plot in itself is quite compelling, with fine parallels between a daughter-in-law winning over and fitting into her household contrasted with the reasons a spy would have for the same, but Raazi frequently makes itself hard to take seriously," he wrote.
In Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, Alia Bhatt plays Sehmat, an Indian spy married to a Pakistani army officer, to pass on intel to the Indian army during the Indo-Pak war (1971). Vicky Kaushal plays Alia's husband in the film. Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat.