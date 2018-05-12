Raazi Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt's Film Exemplifies 'Power Of Content,' Closes Day 1 At Rs 7 Crore

Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, exemplifies the "power of content," says trade analyst taran Adarsh. The film opened to decent reviews and fantastic box office response on Friday. Taran Adarsh reveals that Meghna Gulzar-directed collected Rs 7 crore on the first day. "Power of solid content... Raazi starts Day 1 with a big bang. The exceptional word of mouth should result in a fantastic opening weekend. Friday collection is Rs 7.53 crore." He also added that 2018 is turning out o be an exceptional year box office-wise. "The box office is smiling, while the distributors are laughing all the way to the bank," he tweeted.
Highlights
- Alia Bhatt's film may have a great opening weekend
- The film made over Rs 7 crore on the opening day
- Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar
Here's the first day report of Raazi:
Power of SOLID CONTENT... #Raazi starts Day 1 with a BIG BANG... The EXCEPTIONAL word of mouth should result in a FANTASTIC opening weekend... Fri 7.53 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2018
What an incredible year 2018 is turning out to be... #Padmaavat, #PadMan, #SonuKeTituKiSweety, #Raid, #Hichki, #Baaghi2, #AvengersInfinityWar, #102NotOut and now #Raazi... The BO is smiling, while the distributors are laughing all the way to the bank!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2018
Though the industry people gave thumbs up to Alia Bhatt, film critic Raja Sen in his review for NDTV said: "(Alia) Bhatt is an incendiary talent, but Raazi exposes how she overplays her hand. She is never bad here, but frequently does far more than needed... There is the constant sense of self-consciousness to her performance, making Sehmat seem like a girl playacting as a spy instead of an actual spy." Raja Sen gave the film 3 stars out of 5.
Watch the trailer of Raazi
Comments
Raazi is the story of an Indian Spy named Sehmat, who married a Pakistani army officer Iqbal to pass on intel to the Indian army during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1972. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which in turn is based on a real life events.