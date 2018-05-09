Raazi Star Alia Bhatt Explains Why Not All Spies Have A 'James Bond-Like Persona' Alia Bhatt said that for Raazi, she watched some films to get her character Sehmat's outline

Alia Bhatt will play the role of a spy in Raazi Alia says her character Sehmat, who's a spy, is nothing like James Bond Raazi will release on May 11 Udta Punjab or Dear Zindagi or her debut film Student of the Year. Alia never fails to mesmerise the audience with her intense performances and her upcoming movie Raaazi is no exception, where she will be seen in the role of a spy. Raazi. In the trailers, she is seen in contrasting situations, from doing household chores to undergoing harsh physical training. The 25-year-old actress talked about Sehmat's character and told news agency PTI, "There is a misconception that one has to have a James Bond-like persona to be a spy. You don't have to have a



"She's (Sehmat) very quiet, feminine and scared at the same time. She's graceful, soft and at the same time very strong. I watched some films to get the character's outline right but I didn't have to do anything overtly. I just had to stay true to the situation," Alia added.



Talking about her choice of roles, Alia said, "



Alia, who was in New Delhi along with her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar, added, "Nothing comes naturally to me. I'm not saying acting is a terrible procedure. It's a challenge. But the process is such that you don't have to take it seriously and just let it flow naturally in a sense of the character, not you as an actor."



Raazi will hit the screens on May 11, 2018. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapur and Shishir Sharma.



(With inputs from PTI)



