Raazi Song Ae Watan Reveals Why Alia Bhatt's Sehmat Became A Spy

Ae Watan, the first song of Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt, released on Wednesday and it has hit the right patriotic chords with viewers. The song, which is composed by Shankar Ehsaan and Loy and sung by Arijit Singh, elucidates why Sehmat (played by Alia) agreed to become a spy for India at great personal risk. "Watan kea age kuch nahi... Main bhi nahi," says Sehmat. In the visuals of the song, viewers get a glimpse of how Sehmat's life changes after her brave decision. We see her more in the role of a spy than a daughter or wife. Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which narrates the story of Indian spy Sehmat married to a Pakistani army official (played by Vicky Kaushal). Sehmat's character is inspired by a real life spy, who played an instrumental role during India-Pakistan war of 1971.



Watch Raazi song Ae Watan.







Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzaar and it also stars Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapoor and Shishir Sharma. Recently, Meghna Gulzaar told



The trailer of Raazi released earlier this month and it floored the Internet. Watch here (if you've not already):







Raazi is co-produced by Karan Johar and it will open in theatres on May 11.



