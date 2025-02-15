Alia Bhatt Sends Big Love To Husband Ranbir Kapoor For ARKS Launch: "Your Dream Is Live"

Alia Bhatt deserves the title of best wife. The actress' husband, Ranbir Kapoor, launched his lifestyle brand ARKS on Friday, February 14.

To give a special shoutout, Alia Bhatt shared a series of snaps on Instagram. In the first picture, she is seen rocking a cap from ARKS. The next slide features her feet in white sneakers from her husband's brand.

But the cutest surprise? Alia Bhatt's cat, Edward, makes a special appearance in the post. The furbaby is posing with ARKS' products in the most stylish manner.

In her caption, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Can literally now walk a mile in YOUR shoes—ARKS is here! Congratulations, baby. Your dream is live!”

Reacting to the post, Bipasha Basu dropped clapping hands emojis.

On Friday, Ranbir Kapoor attended the grand opening of ARKS' first retail store in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor kept it effortlessly stylish in a white T-shirt, beige trousers, white sneakers, and black sunglasses.

Ranbir Kapoor's moustached avatar is trending on social media for all the right reasons.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, the actor is seen stepping out of his car and sitting in front of the ARKS store. He then strikes a pose for the shutterbugs before heading inside.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate ceremony at their residence in April 2022. The couple are proud parents to their daughter, Raha.

The duo shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji's 2022 action-adventure Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. The movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia.

Up next, Ranbir and Alia will reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War. Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in this project.

Apart from this, Alia has Alpha in the pipeline, while Ranbir is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.