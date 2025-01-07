Karan Singh Grover's Birthday Wish For Wife Bipasha Basu Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Karan Singh Grover is over the moon as it is his wife, actress Bipasha Basu's 45th birthday. To celebrate the occasion, Karan has shared an adorable picture and a heartfelt note dedicated to the love of his life.

In the picture, the couple pose against a beach backdrop. In his elaborate caption, Karan Singh Grover wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday my love. I wish you get everything you want in every moment of your life. I wish god showers you with a gazillion times more love than you give to everyone and everything around you.”

The actor added, “I wish god bless you with infinite abundance in every aspect of your life. Thank you for being you. You are and always will be the best part of everything. Happy birthday my baby.”

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu never fail to set couple goals. The duo rang in the New Year in the sweetest way possible. How, you ask? They whispered their New Year wishes.

The reason behind this unique celebration was their little bundle of joy, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The couple wanted to welcome 2025 with their baby girl, but since she fell asleep, they chose to keep it quiet and cosy.

Bipasha Basu uploaded the video on Instagram with the caption, “The only person who can match my Goofball energy. My Best Friend .. my everything Karan Singh Grover. Mamma and Papa wanted to bring in new year with baby …but baby is fast asleep … and so mamma papa have to whisper and celebrate very unique and hilarious… and plus point ,these fireworks don't pollute our already polluted environment !!! Happy New Year All”

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu got married in April 2016 and welcomed Devi in November 2022.