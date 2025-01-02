"They Are Husband-Wife, Yet...": Mika Singh On UK Shoot With Bipasha, Karan

Singer-music producer Mika Singh, who turned producer with the Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover-starrer web series Dangerous, said that it was a very unpleasant and horrible experience.

Recalling the shoot, Mika told KADAK YouTube channel in a new interview, that the plan was to cast a new face opposite Grover. However, Bipasha was onboarded eventually. Since this did not make a huge dent in their budget, they proceeded with Bipasha.

Mika said, "I took a team of 50 to London for a month-long schedule. However, it was extended to two months. Karan and Bipasha created a lot of drama."

"They were a married couple, so I booked a single room for them. But, they were like, 'No, we need our separate rooms.' I didn't understand the logic. They then demanded to move to a different hotel. We did that as well," said Mika.

He further revealed that the contract that Bipasha and Karan signed before commencing the shoot had the mention of a kissing scene. However, on the day of the shoot, they flat-out refused to do so.

Singh revealed, "They are husband and wife, and yet they created drama around kissing each other on screen. These stars fall on the feet of big producers like Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films and keep praising them for even the tiniest roles, but their attitude changes when it comes to smaller producers. Aren't we also spending money?"

Dangerous was released on the OTT platform MX Player in August 2020 and was cancelled after one season.