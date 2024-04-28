Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Wedding Anniversary Posts Are Love, Actually

Bipasha Basu shared this image. (courtesy: BipashaBasu)

Bipasha Basu's recent Instagram post has our full attention. The actress shared a series of pictures to mark her wedding anniversary with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover. These snapshots were taken on the night of actress Arti Singh's wedding. In the images, Bipasha is wearing a vibrant ethnic ensemble, while Karan complements her appearance in an off-white bandhgala suit. In the pictures, Karan is seen affectionately gazing at the love of his life. In the caption, Bipasha wrote, “My Everything. 8 years from the day we officially became husband and wife. Time has flown by so fast. Thank you for loving me more each day.”

In the comments section of Bipasha Basu's post, Arti Singh shared red heart and heart-eyed face emojis. Entrepreneur Rohini Iyer wrote, “Still feels like yesterday. Love you both.” Actress Elena Tuteja wished them a “Happy Anniversary.”

Check out the post below:

Karan Singh Grover also posted in adorable picture to wish his better half. In his wish, the actor wrote, "Happy official anniversary monkey! Thank you for being mine. Thank you for loving me the way you do. It feels like we met yesterday and at the same time it feels like we've been together our whole life…all our lives. Thank you for this continuous experience of heart exploding kinda love! I love you Bipasha Basu."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in April 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover in November 2022. Their daughter was born with two holes in her heart and had to go through an open-heart surgery. Earlier in a conversation with India Today, Karan spoke about his emotions during Devi's surgery. He expressed, “I did not handle it really well. I handled it not well at all. I was like water on the floor. I think it is because of Bipasha (Basu) that…The strength to kind of go through that and still be here right now. Because I really felt that for me, death would be easier than going through that. I remember when we were at the hospital, and we were supposed to give Devi to the doctors because she was going to go in for surgery. It was like I did not have any hands or legs or feet or face.”

Talking about Bipasha Basu, Karan Grover added, “She is a lioness, man! My wife…She is a super strong person. But then, as soon as she became a mother, she's freaking god.”

On the work front, Karan Singh Grover was last seen in Fighter. The Siddharth Anand directorial featured Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu last appeared in the 2020 series Dangerous.