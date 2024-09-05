Cuteness Alert: Bipasha Basu's Daughter Devi Sings Welcome Song For Ganpati Bappa

Bipasha Basu is a dotting mother to her daughter Devi. The actress often shares her family moments on social media. In one such instance, Bipasha shared a video of her little one on Instagram on Thursday. The clip featured Devi playing with a bandhanwaar (a door hanging) as she sang a welcome song for "Gannu Baba." Like the rest of the devotees, Bipasha and her family will welcome Ganpati Bappa on September 6 by installing Ganesha's idol in their home. The celebration will then take place over 10 days, ending on September 17 with the murti visarjan. The video seems to be a part of Bipasha Basu's preparation for Ganpati's welcome. In the caption of her post, the actress wrote, "Devi Welcoming Gannu Baba with her sweet singing. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

See the post here:

Bipasha Basu is married to Karan Singh Grover. The couple got married in April 2016 and welcomed their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover in November 2022. In an old Instagram live with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha revealed that her daughter was born with two holes in her heart. She added that Devi had to undergo an open heart surgery when she was only three months old.

Bipasha Basu said, "Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that...I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby was born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers... ”

Devi did overcome all the difficulties and is healthy now.

On the work front, Bipasha Basu was last seen in the 2020 series Dangerous. On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover last appeared in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.