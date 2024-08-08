"Bipasha Basu And Dino Morea Were Fighting During <i>Raaz</i> Wedding Song Shoot", Reveals Director Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt, who directed Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea in the 2002 film Raaz, revealed how their break-up impacted the shoot of the film in an interview with News 18. Recalling an episode from the shooting days, Vikram Bhatt told News 18, "I remember a tragicom situation where we were shooting for their wedding song, Main Agar Saamne. There's this line in the song - Apni shaadi ke din abb nahi door hai - and it was during this scene that they were both fighting. I remember Bipasha crying and Dino unhappy."

Sharing how the director asked the lead actors to sort out differences between them to continue the shoot, Vikram said, "I told them said, 'Guys, you can't fight! We're shooting a shaadi ka song. Why don't you suspend the ceasefire for two days?' And then we had lunch together. But yes, their relationship was falling apart. I'm not the kind of person who goes into the personal lives of his actors. So, I don't know what had transpired. Soon after Raaz, it completely fell apart."

However, Bipasha Basu was not the first choice for Raaz. Lisa Ray was supposed to play the part. Vikram said, "It was Lisa who was supposed to play Bipasha's role and we did one schedule with her and Dino. Unfortunately, she had some personal issues because of which she couldn't continue the shoot." Eventually, Dino suggested Bipasha's name to Vikram as they were dating back then. Vikram said, "He (Dino) said to me, 'Why don't you meet Bipasha? She might be good for the film. A senior colleague of mine Robin Bhatt also suggested her name. I narrated the script of Raaz to her and she came onboard."

Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea worked in films like Gunaah, Alone, Ishq Hai Tumse, Rakht, Chehraa. Bipasha Basu has been married to Karan Singh Grover since 2016. They welcomed a daughter Devi in 2022.