Alia Bhatt Sends Adorable Gifts To Bipasha Basu's Daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu shared this image. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu's bundle of joy Devi Basu Singh Grover received adorable presents from Alia Bhatt. How do we know? Well, Bipasha has shared a picture of the gifts on Instagram Stories. In the snap, we could spot a two-piece clothing set and a storybook from Alia's clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma. There was also a sweet note for Bipasha's daughter. It read, “Dear Devi, I want you to meet Ed-a-Mamma-site girl and her dog off on a bunch of super exciting adventures. Just like you, they are Children of Mother Earth and are on a mission to protect her from harm.”

In her note for Devi, Alia Bhatt added, “When I was growing up I loved listening to my grandpa's stories. And now here I am, sharing stories of my own, for tiny planters. I hope that this first story brings you as much joy as it has brought me and inspires you to be kind to every kind. Let the Ed-ventures begin. Love, Alia.”

In her caption, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Thank you, Alia Bhatt, for this cute Ed-a-Mamma outfit and this very sweet book. Devi is a bibliophile already…and loves this look.” She also added pink hearts to the text.

Bipasha Basu got married to Karan Singh Grover in 2016. The couple welcomed Devi in 2022.

The book that Alia Bhatt gifted to Devi, Ed Finds A Home, is the actress' debut as an author. This book is also the first publishing venture of Ed-a-Mamma. To announce the arrival of this “new adventure,” Alia shared an Instagram post last month. She wrote, “A new adventure begins. Ed finds a Home is just the beginning of a new series of books from the universe of Ed-a-mamma. My childhood was full of storytelling and storytellers .. and one day I had a dream to bring out that child in me and put it into books for children.”

Read her full note below:

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jigra, Love & War, and ALPHA.