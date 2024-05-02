Bipasha Basu Is 'Choosing Sunshine' In Mauritius So Here Are Top 5 Things To Do On The Island

Like Bipasha In Mauritius, Here Are The Top 5 Things To Do On The Island

If you are planning a trip to Mauritius, here are 5 things to do at the destination.

1. Black River Gorges National Park

With a capture-worthy amalgamation of nature's glory and plenty of flora and fauna, this National Park is a haven for peace seekers. Enjoy beautiful hiking trails and get a chance to encounter wildlife including rusa deer species, Mauritian flying foxes and wild pigs.

2. Tamarind Falls

Embark on a canoeing adventure at Tamarind Falls. Having over 10 waterfalls laced with jumps and deep ponds, it will be an experience of a lifetime. Don't miss the iconic basaltic monolith at Le Morne peninsula.

3. Blue Bay Marine Park

Dive into the blue waters of Blue Bay Marine Park for some snorkeling while witnessing the plethora of marine life. Besides extensive coral reefs, you could also stand a chance to spot starfish, damsefish and angelfish among other aquatic creatures.

4. Casela Park

Mauritius is home to a number of wild animals and you can get up close with some at Casela Park. Walk with the king of the jungle and take snaps for memories.

5. Albion Caves

Mauritius is the perfect hot spot for water sports. To satiate the wanderlust in you, visit Albion Caves and indulge in a kayaking ride amid choppy waters and towering landscapes.

