Karan Singh Grover On His Divorces From Shraddha Nigam, Jennifer Winget: 'It Happened For The Best'

Karan Singh Grover, who is now happily married to Bipasha Basu, opened up about his failed marriages and divorces in a recent interview with Bombay Times. Speaking about his divorces, he told Bombay Times, "There's nothing good about a breakup or a divorce. Yeah, later when people move on, they realize that it happened for the best. That's a good thing." Karan added, "But I never felt the need to speak to anyone about the crap that's happening in my life because I don't expect people to come and talk to me about the crap that's happening in their life. That is not my main motive. I would like to spread some love and joy. Everyone has their own sh*t to deal with and I think everyone deserves that kind of privacy to handle their own sh*t."

For the unversed, Karan married actress Shraddha Nigam in 2008. They divorced after 10 months. Later, Karan married his Dill Mill Gayye co-star Jennifer Winget in 2012. The couple separated in 2014. Karan married actress Bipasha Basu in 2016. They welcomed their daughter Devi in 2022.

In the same conversation, Karan shared how Bipasha changed his life for better things. He said, "She is the kind of person who is in a constant state of giving. Whoever's in her life stays connected with her. All the heavy, all the negative, the lower vibration stuff just falls. I have another profession (he has also started painting) because of her. She helped me understand and connect with me. The real me. I know myself today because of her. The change that has happened is so drastic. Like from being a nocturnal being to somebody waking up at 5 a.m. and wanting to see every sunrise and every sunset."

On the work front, Karan Singh Grover was last seen in Fighter. The Siddharth Anand directorial featured Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu last appeared in the 2020 series Dangerous.