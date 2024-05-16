On Karan Singh Grover's Ab-Tastic Pics, Fighter Co-Star Akshay Oberoi Left This Comment

Karan Singh Grover shared this image. (courtesy: KaranSinghGrover)

Karan Singh Grover broke the Internet and how. On Thursday, Karan Singh Grover shared ab-tastic photos of himself on his Instagram feed. In the picture shared, shirtless Karan Singh Grover can be seen looking straight into the camera. The picture is in gray scale. In the picture, a bandana can be seen tied to Karan Singh's head. The comments section of the post was swamped with compliments. Karan's Fighter co-star Akshay Oberoi wrote, "Ahh!! Is it just me, or did you set the thermostat to "smokin hot?!" Karan Singh Grover's namesake Karan Wahi wrote, "Abe yaar phir gym jaana padega aaj (I have to go to the gym today)."

An Instagram user wrote, "The stubble, the collarbone, those abs." Another user wrote, "Our daily crush." Another comment read, "Love." Another comment read, "Beard and long hair." Another user wrote, "Hottie." Take a look what he posted:

Karan Singh Grover shared another picture from the bucket. In the picture, shirtless Karan can be seen posing against Marine Drive. The caption on the post read, "Posting some real good memories with @iamksgofficial." Take a look:

A couple of weeks ago, Karan Singh Grover posted an adorable picture to wish Bipasha Basu on their wedding anniversary. The actor wrote, "Happy official anniversary monkey! Thank you for being mine. Thank you for loving me the way you do. It feels like we met yesterday and at the same time it feels like we've been together our whole life...all our lives. Thank you for this continuous experience of heart exploding kinda love! I love you Bipasha Basu."Take a look:

On the work front, Karan Singh Grover was last seen in Fighter. The Siddharth Anand directorial featured Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu last appeared in the 2020 series Dangerous.