<i>Pushpa: 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Allu Arjun's Juggernaut Roars On First Monday, Rolls Past Rs 880 Crore (Globally)

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 is here to smash all box office records one after another. The second installment of the bumper hit Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 minted Rs 64.10 crore for all languages in India on its fifth day of release, fetching the numbers to Rs 880 crore globally. Despite a non-holiday release, Pushpa 2 minted Rs 46 crore in Hindi on its first Monday. The film managed to earn Rs 14 crore in Telugu, Rs 3 crore in Tamil and 0.5 crore in Kannad and 0.6 crore in Malayalam. As per Sacnilk, the film (Hindi version) witnessed a significant jump in footfalls on the first working day of the week. The afternoon shows with 41.36% occupancy was followed by 71.48% shows at night.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh cited that Pushpa 2 became the fastest film to join the Rs 300 crore club within 5 days of its release. The film beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Day 6) and Pathaan (Day 7) and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (Day 7) with its roaring box office numbers. Here's a break-up of the details:

According to Taran Adarsh, the film also had a sensational start abroad including countries like NorthAmerica (₹ 80.07 cr),UK (₹ 12.01 crore). Take a look:

Pushpa 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics but opened to stellar numbers. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The self-same rampage is repeated in the climax. Pushpa once again dons the guise of Kali. After the hurly-burly is done and a wedding is underway to indicate an end to hostilities, Pushpa Part 2 points to a Part 3. The final chapter of the trilogy will be titled Pushpa: The Rampage. As if there hasn't been enough already."

Pushpa 2 - The Rule - is written and directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.