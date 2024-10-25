MAMI 2024: Saif Ali Khan Along With Sisters Soha And Saba Attend Mom Sharmila Tagore's <i>Puratawn</i> Screening

Soha Ali Khan's latest Instagram post set mother-daughter goals. A few days ago, Soha, her husband actor-director Kunal Kemmu and Soha's siblings, Saba Pataudi and Saif Ali Khan, formed a cheer squad for Sharmila Tagore. They all united for the screening of the veteran star's upcoming Bengali film Puratawn at the Mumbai Film Festival 2024. In the album shared by Soha, we can see the beautiful family together. Sharmila Tagore's co-stars Rituparna Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta and the film's director Suman Ghosh also appear in the images. In her caption, Soha wrote, “To be able to celebrate my mother on the eve of her 80th doing what she loves doing as she has done her whole life - is a privilege and a memory to be cherished.”

Rituparna Sengupta also shared a string of pictures from Puratawn's screening on Instagram. “Glimpses from #Puratawn screening in Mumbai Film Festival,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier, the Indian International Film Festival of Boston decided to honour Sharmila Tagore with a Lifetime Achievement Award. However, due to some health issues, the star was unable to attend the award ceremony. On her mother's behalf, Saba Pataudi attended the event and accepted the award. During a special moment at the screening of Puratawn at the Mumbai Film Festival, Sharmila Tagore was photographed with her Lifetime Achievement Award.

The official Instagram page of IIFFB shared the images. The side note read, “As we Bostonians know, this year at #IIFFB24, the #LifetimeAchievement award was bestowed upon the legendary #SharmilaTagore Ji. Unfortunately, due to health issues, she couldn't attend the event personally. Her daughter, #SabaPataudi, graciously accepted the award on her behalf. Today, we are thrilled to share that Sharmila Tagore's film Puratawn is screening in India, where she also received her #LifetimeAchievement #award #plaque and shared some #lovely pictures with us. We are deeply grateful to both her and Saba Ali Khan for making this special moment happen. Thank you so much, #SabaPataudi! At this moment we would like to say thank you to #sumanghosh, #rituparnasengupta for sharing place in their event.”

Puratawn revolves around a mother-daughter story centred on Mrs. Sen (played by Sharmila Tagore), her daughter (played by Rituparna Sengupta) and her son-in-law (played by Indranil Sengupta). The movie marks Sharmila Tagore's comeback to Bengali cinema after 14 years. Her last Bengali film was Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Antaheen.