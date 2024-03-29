Pulkit Samrat Made Halwa For Wife Kriti Kharbanda's Family: 'Green Flag Alert'

Pulkit Samrat pictured cooking. (courtesy: kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are setting couple goals - one post at a time. On Friday, Kriti Kharbanda shared a set of pictures of husband Pulkit Samrat cooking some halwa and she captioned it, "Green flag alert" and wrote in her post, "Ok so something major happened yesterday and I fell in love all over again. I didn't think this was possible, but yet, It happened." Kriti added in her post, "Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realised he's making halwa. I asked him what he was doing, and he casually responded, halwa bana raha hoon, it's my pehli rasoi. I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby. To which his response was, that's so silly, we've both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship. You cooked for our family back home in Delhi, I'll cook for our family here in Bangalore. Simple."

The actress added in her extensive post, "He used the word simple. Yes. So casually he changed everything around and used the word simple. And in all honesty it was. It was that simple. Pulkit Samrat you are the best thing that's ever happened to me. Thank you for showing me that you're the best decision I've ever made. Tu sabr ka phal hai baby, sabse meetha. P.S. the pictures aren't so great coz I was too blurry visually from being supremely emo, but really wanted to share this with the world." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #besthusbandever #myhome. Did we say couple goals already?

A few weeks ago, Kriti shared photos from her Chauka Chardhana ritual and of the halwa that she prepared as a part of the ceremony and she wrote, "Meri pehli rasoi."

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti, which released in 2019. Kriti Kharbanda worked with Pulkit Samrat in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.

Kriti Kharbanda has starred in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. She has featured in films such as Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She was last seen in 14 Phere, co-starring Vikrant Massey.

Pulkit Samrat is the star of Fukrey series of films. He has also featured in films like Dolly Ki Doli, Bangistan, Sanam Re, Junooniyat and Haathi Mere Saathi to name a few. He also featured in Ekta Kapoor's TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.