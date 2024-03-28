Pulkit Samrat's Reaction To Kriti Kharbanda's Pics From Her Chooda Ceremony: 'Dil Ke Totte Ud Gaye'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kritikharbanda)

Pulkit Samrat's reaction to wife Kriti Kharbanda's pictures from her chooda ceremony might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. On Thursday, Kriti Kharbanda treated her social media fans to news pictures from her wedding festivities. Sharing her pictures, wearing a green saree and kaleeras and chooda, Kriti wrote a long post revealing her husband Pulkit's reaction to them. Hours after, the Fukrey star reshared the post alongside a sweet note. It read, "Dil ke totte ud gaye. My beautiful wife, with the most beautiful and thoughtful kaleeras."

Take a look at Pulkit's reaction:

Now see Kriti's post:

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Kriti Kharbanda's choice of wedding ensemble held special significance as it paid a touching tribute to Pulkit Samrat's late mother. According to the report, Kriti's wedding lehenga was not only a reflection of her impeccable taste but also a heartfelt gesture towards her husband's late mother. Kriti wore a custom-made powder pink lehenga crafted by designer Anamika Khanna, embellished with intricate embroidery.

Sources close to the couple revealed that pink was Pulkit's mother's favourite colour, and it was her wish to see her son's bride dressed in this hue for their special day.

Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda recently shared glimpses of their first Holi on social media. They got married on March 15 at ITC Grand Manesar. In one of the videos, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda joyously applied colours on each other's faces. Captioning the post on Instagram, Pulkit Samrat wrote "Hamari pehli holi."

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married on March 15 in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the wedding pictures, the couple wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You." Take a look:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding.