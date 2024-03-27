Kriti Kharbanda Shares Unseen Pic Of Husband Pulkit Samrat From Their Wedding: 'This Smile And This Boy'

Image instagrammed by Kriti Kharbanda. (courtesy: kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti Kharbanda, who got married to actor Pulkit Samrat earlier this month, has been regular in treating her fans and followers on Instagram to pictures from her wedding festivities. On Wednesday, she did nothing different. The Raaz Reboot star posted a picture of her husband Pulkit from their wedding day alongside a special note, thanking designer Anamika Khanna for making her "man look the way he did." Kriti's sweet note read, "This smile and this boy. My husband, my best friend, my partner in all thigs good and bad. Thank you, Anamika Khanna, for making my man look the way he did. As I walked down the aisle and got the first glimpse of him, my heart skipped a beat. Oh baby, forever looks so so so good and I love you."

Take a look at Kriti's post:

Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda recently shared glimpses of their first Holi on social media. They got married on March 15 at ITC Grand Manesar. In one of the videos, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda joyously applied colours on each other's faces. Captioning the post on Instagram, Pulkit Samrat wrote "Hamari pehli holi."

A week earlier, they shared pictures from their reception party. For the reception, Pulkit looked suave in a crisp white shirt paired elegantly with black pants, accentuated by a matching waistcoat and a dazzling black blazer adorned with intricate sequin detailing. Meanwhile, Kriti looked elegant in a strapless floral gown. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the caption read, "Right here, right now's all we got! #Mr&Mrs."

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married on March 15 in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the wedding pictures, the couple wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You." Take a look:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding.