Priyanka Chopra's Weekend In Dubai With Malti Marie And Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post is all about fam-jam. The actress shared a set of throwback pictures from her weekend in Dubai. The first shot features Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick Jonas. The second picture is just too cute and it features Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie. In the third slide, little Malti Marie can be seen playing on a beach. Priyanka captioned the post, "Home away from home. Thank you Bulgari Hotels for being such excellent hosts last weekend #throwback."

Check out the post here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. Last month, the actress posted these photos with Malti Marie and she wrote, "Time really flies. Starting the week right. #mondaymusings #nostalgia."

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few. Priyanka Chopra is also a tech-investor. She launched a haircare brand as well.