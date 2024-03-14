A Sneak-Peek Into Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Dubai Diaries With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra's manager shared this photo on her Instagram Story.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been enjoying the parenthood phase ever since they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their precious moments with the little one. Recently, a new picture surfaced on social media capturing Priyanka Chopra holding her daughter close during a night out in Dubai, with Nick Jonas by their side. On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra's manager shared an adorable group selfie on her Instagram stories. Priyanka, dressed in a chic black outfit, flashed her brightest smile for the photo while gently cradling her daughter, Malti Marie, who looked absolutely adorable in a white outfit. A heart emoji obscured Malti Marie's face in the photo. Standing beside them, Nick Jonas completed the picture-perfect family portrait as they posed against the scenic night view of Dubai. The caption alongside the photo read, "Dubai nights with the family."

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie jetted off for a vacation after the actress bagged a nomination at the fourth annual Critics Choice Super Awards. She is nominated in the Best Actress In An Action Series category for her role in the action series Citadel.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is competing against Angela Bassett for 9-1-1, Luciane Buchanen for The Night Agent, Queen Latifah for The Equaliser, Zoe Saldana for Special Ops Lioness, and Maria Sten for The Reacher. The winners of the Critics Choice Super Awards will be announced on April 5.

After the nominations were announced, Nick Jonas gave a shout-out to the actress. He shared a photo of the nomination list featuring Priyanka's name on his Instagram story and wrote, "Let's go Priyanka. #proud." He also used a fire emoticon.

Priyanka Chopra also made headlines for her role as an executive producer on the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger, which has been picked up by Netflix for global distribution. Announcing the big news on her Instagram handle, Priyanka said, “I'm so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger, and to announce that Netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by Nisha Pahuja. When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father's valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter. This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter.”

“This hard-hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion…I was moved to pieces. I cannot wait for audiences around the world to discover this moving story,” Priyanka Chopra concluded.